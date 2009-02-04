Being together, playing in Pro Bowl is paradise to Manning brothers

"I still say you'd rather be knocking on the door and trying to crack through, and I feel like we were doing that this year, and we were close," Peyton said. "You do have to start all over, but you do try to build on what we did last year. We still have a ton of young players. We have a new head coach, but we feel like we can get (back to the Super Bowl). Hopefully, we'll get some players in free agency and the draft and be even better this year.