Before coming to desert, Cards were substandard in St. Louis

Still, the Cardinals were a part of St. Louis, and for those of us who've grown up in blue-collar regions -- where intentions are usually pretty noble, and people appreciate all that's given to them and, even more, what is earned -- the Big Red was part of the fabric. So anything that was St. Louis meant something to us. Jim Hart, Terry Metcalf, Jackie Smith, Dan Dierdorf, Conrad Dobler, Roger Wehrli, Ottis "O.J." Anderson, J.V. Cain, Don Coryell -- these were guys we saw on our local highlight programs, because they certainly weren't getting much national publicity -- plus, this was a pre-"Total Access" era, pre-"SportsCenter."