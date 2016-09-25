Beckham will walk away if things with Norman heat up

The fallout from the Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Josh Norman matchup last season helped spur a new rule that will cause a player to be ejected after two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
After Round 1 between Beckham and Norman got out of hand, expect Round 2 to include fewer fireworks after the whistle.
NFL Network's Kimberly Jones said on GameDay First that she spoke exclusively with the New York Giants' wideout on Friday and asked Beckham directly if anything happens would he walk away:
"Yeah, you have to," Beckham replied. "Just play your game. Don't buy in. You know what you're going against. You know what it is. Just do the right thing."
From the Redskins' perspective, coach Jay Gruden insisted all week that Norman understands his importance to the team and won't do anything that could result in flags or an ejection.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on GameDay Morning that Norman would cover Beckham "essentially the entire time."
Last year Beckham burned Norman several times, but the wide receiver allowed the corner to get into his head and off his game. We'll see how different Round 2 turns out Sunday at MetLife Stadium.