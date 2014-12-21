Beckham stars in Giants' victory

Published: Dec 21, 2014 at 12:24 PM

ST. LOUIS -- Odell Beckham Jr. caught two touchdown passes and rolled up 148 yards receiving against a defense that hadn't allowed a TD in three straight games, leading the New York Giants to a 37-27 victory over the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.

Beckham set a franchise rookie record with his 10th and 11th TD catches, shattered another rookie mark for receptions and topped 1,000 yards while shrugging off a pair of late hits in the second quarter. The second led to a brawl and three ejections, none of them to starters.

The Giants (6-9) had a season-best 514 yards in total offense and have won three in a row heading into their finale at home against the Eagles. They had lost seven straight before the current streak started.

Kenny Britt made nine catches for 103 yards and Tre Mason had 13 carries for 76 yards and a score for the Rams (6-9).

