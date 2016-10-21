Beckham, Quin fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

Marcus Mariota excited to reunite with Arthur Smith: I really believe in 'what he's doing'
Marcus Mariota was introduced as the newest Falcon on Friday and conveyed that he's signed with Atlanta for another opportunity to start and to reunite with Arthur Smith.
Deshaun Watson introduced as Browns quarterback, maintains innocence amid allegations
Browns GM Andrew Berry, coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Deshaun Watson addressed the media on Friday for the first time since Watson was acquired via trade from the Texans. Berry said the team did "as much work as possible" looking into Watson's allegations and character, while Watson maintained his innocence and said, "I don't have any regrets."
2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 25
Linebacker Jarrad Davis is returning to the team that drafted him in 2017 after the Detroit Lions signed him to a free-agent deal.
Panthers plan to 'add to' quarterback room, haven't received calls about possible trade
Speaking with reporters Friday, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Sam Darnold is in the "lead" for QB1, the door is open for Cam Newton to return, but the team is definitely looking to add another quarterback.
Wayne Mackie, longtime NFL linesman and member of officiating department, dies at 62
Longtime NFL official Wayne Mackie died Thursday night at the age of of 62. Mackie was a head linesman in the league from 2007 through 2016.
Tyreek Hill might challenge new Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle to race
Tyreek Hill joins a Dolphins offense already boasting a speedster in second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle. Before a track meet breaks out on the gridiron, Hill might challenge his new teammate to a race to establish speed superiority.
Cowboys WR James Washington left 'a lot of meat' on the bone in Pittsburgh
In four seasons in Pittsburgh, James Washington could never quite stand out from the crowd. After signing a one-year deal in Dallas, Washington aims to prove he can be more than what he showed with the Steelers.
DK Metcalf: 'It's my time in Seattle' to lead with Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner gone
DK Metcalf was shocked by quarterback Russell Wilson being traded and linebacker Bobby Wagner being cut, but the Seahawks wideout said he knows he'll have to step up and be a leader.
Former Saints QB Trevor Siemian agrees to two-year deal with Bears
Former Broncos, Jets and Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Bears, his agent announced.
New Buccaneer Logan Ryan on intercepting teammate Tom Brady's last pass as a Patriot: 'I'm sure he remembers'
Logan Ryan intercepted former teammate Tom Brady's last pass as a Patriot. Now they're back together with the Buccaneers and Ryan says, "the No. 1 thing about coming here was winning a championship."
Kyler Murray: 'I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal'
Speaking to the media for the first time since the Cardinals' playoff loss to the Rams, Murray expanded on the past few weeks of headline-grabbing attention that included a desire for a long-term contract.
Tyreek Hill thrilled to head to Miami, where he foresees 'a fun season'
Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the podium for the first time as a Dolphin on Thursday. He told reporters his choice of destination was always going to be Miami "no matter what," where he feels at home and believes the Dolphins are committed to contending.
