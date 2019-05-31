Beckham, Landry reunion 'could be pretty special'

From Baton Rouge to Cleveland with stops in New York and Miami in between, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry's football journeys have reunited them under the Browns umbrella.
"It could be pretty special, but again, we've got a long way to go," Henry said Thursday via ClevelandBrowns.com's Nick Shook. "It's something that you look forward to and potentially on paper, it's something that's good. But just getting the rapport, the me to you, things of that nature. We've got a quarterback that can throw it with great leadership, and with [head coach] Freddie [Kitchen's] mind and the play-calling, we'll be in a good situation."
"It's a great thing. Just sitting in the meetings and they were kinda shaking their heads saying wow, this is different," Henry said. "Being in the meeting room with them at LSU was a good thing and to be here, it's kinda surreal."
In the terrific tandem's college days at LSU, Landry and Beckham played three seasons together for the Bayou Bengals from 2011-2013. Over the last two, Henry was their positions coach and in the duo's junior season of 2013, Beckham and Landry each tallied 1,000-yard-plus receiving campaigns before heading to the NFL. OBJ was a first-round pick of the Giants, while Landry went in the second round to the Dolphins.
In New York, Henry coached OBJ once again and then rejoined with Landry in Cleveland a season ago. Along the way, the two have terrorized defensive backs and hauled in multiple 1,000-yard seasons and Pro Bowl nods.
Now, the trio is all together once again.
"Really, it's like a storybook," Henry said. "You just kind of follow along with the story."
So far, everyone's following this story and the season's still months from kickoff.