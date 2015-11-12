Beckham for Gurley? Not all fantasy trades work

No! No! A thousand times no! First of all, if I have Todd Gurley there's almost nothing that would convince me to part with him. Over the past month, Gurley has arguably been fantasy's best player at the game's thinnest position. That sort of production is hard to part with. But by the same token, it's hard to imagine you have the type of wide receiver depth that can allow you withstand giving up two players the caliber of Dez Bryant and Odell Beckham and still be able to prosper on a weekly basis. It's definitely a blockbuster deal with plenty of huge names flying back and forth, but there's little rhyme or reason for either side to pull the trigger on this.