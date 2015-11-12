Beckham for Gurley? Not all fantasy trades work

The regular season is here. That means all of your roster decisions now come with significantly more gravitas. Every choice you make from here on out comes with a lot more consequences. That means it's important that you make the right call. In that case, it's good that you're here for Make the Right Call. What a coincidence, eh?
Should I trade Dez Bryant and Odell Beckham for Todd Gurley?
No! No! A thousand times no! First of all, if I have Todd Gurley there's almost nothing that would convince me to part with him. Over the past month, Gurley has arguably been fantasy's best player at the game's thinnest position. That sort of production is hard to part with. But by the same token, it's hard to imagine you have the type of wide receiver depth that can allow you withstand giving up two players the caliber of Dez Bryant and Odell Beckham and still be able to prosper on a weekly basis. It's definitely a blockbuster deal with plenty of huge names flying back and forth, but there's little rhyme or reason for either side to pull the trigger on this.
Should I add Blake Bortles or Derek Carr?
It's pretty amazing that these two players are still available in so many NFL.com leagues right now. Carr (54.8 percent owned) is the 10th-ranked quarterback in fantasy football with 11 touchdown passes and one interception in his last three contests. He also has a decent playoff schedule with games against the Packers and Chargers coming after a matchup versus the Broncos. On the other hand, Bortles (45.2 percent owned) is the ninth-best quarterback in fantasy with three 20-point games in his last four outings. The difference is that his playoff matchups are outstanding. In those final three contests, Bortles is at home against the Colts and Falcons before heading to New Orleans to take on the Saints. It's a close call, but the postseason schedule gives the edge to Bortles.
Who should I start: Jordan Reed or Travis Kelce?
In the NFL.com fantasy fortress, we are big fans of Travis Kelce. Which is why we get a major case of the sads when we consider his unfortunate lot in life to be stuck in the Chiefs offense. That will be evident this week when Kelce will need the YAC game of his life in order to post decent fantasy totals against an ornery Broncos defense. Jordan Reed shouldn't have those kinds of problems as he goes traipsing through the Saints wide open secondary. As the player who sees the most average targets per game in Washington, Reed should eat plenty well this week against New Orleans.
Who should I start: Kirk Cousins or Marcus Mariota?
Marcus Mariota has had a pretty good fantasy season, highlighted by last week's four-touchdown effort in a win over the New Orleans Saints. This week the degree of difficulty goes up signficantly with the Carolina Panthers coming to Nashville. Only once this season have the Panthers allowed more than two touchdown passes and that was last week against Aaron Rodgers. Even then, three of those scores came in the second half when the Packers were down big. That doesn't bode well for the rookie. Meanwhile Kirk Cousins gets to face the same Saints defense that was shredded by Mariota a week ago. It's time for Captain Kirk to take the wheel and lead you to a win.
Should I drop Ronnie Hillman or Eddie Lacy?
I know Eddie Lacy has been utterly frustrating this season, but he's still far too talented to release back into the wild. After all, there's a reason he was being discussed as the top overall pick in fantasy this season. We know that he can be a productive workhorse back over the course of a full season. Ronnie Hillman has yet to show that ability. With C.J. Anderson reportedly getting healthier and looking better on the field, he could return to a starter's role. If you're saying goodbye to someone, it's Hillman.
In the latest episode of the NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast we discuss Week 10 waiver targets, players to trade for, and bring back the "Flex, Marry or Cut?" game. Don't forget to subscribe and listen in HERE!