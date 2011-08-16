Beck to start over Grossman in Redskins' next preseason tilt

Notes: Third-year RB James Davis, a mysterious no-show at Monday's practice, was placed on the reserve/left squad list. "I'm still looking for him," Shanahan jokingly said. "He went from missing in action to a prisoner of war, so I'm not exactly sure where he's at." More seriously, Shanahan said Davis left the team in the middle of the night -- "his roommate said his clothes were gone" -- and apparently returned home to Georgia. The coach said he believes Davis is retiring from football. A posting on Davis' Twitter account promises details to come: "Please do not believe everything you (hear) people. The story will be released soon. The real truth of the story." ... The Redskins replaced Davis by signing TE Tony Curtis, who started six games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2008. ... DBs DeAngelo Hall and Chris Horton waited until the final day to produce the only good fight of training camp. The scuffle during a 7-on-7 drill was unusual because it wasn't offense-vs.-defense, and because Hall hinted it had more to do with a simmering debate over how to play the scheme rather than just two players succumbing to the heat of the moment. "We can't be 31st in the league on defense and think we're going to win ballgames," said Hall, referring to the unit's ranking last season, "so you've got to correct it out here on the field. If that involves somebody getting smacked around a little bit, then that's what we've got to do. We're going to get it fixed." ... WR/KR Brandon Banks will miss Friday's game with a sore left knee.