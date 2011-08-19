Beck leads dominant Redskins performance

Published: Aug 19, 2011 at 03:04 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- John Beck led Washington to scores on its first four possessions, and the Redskins used a dominant first half to beat the Indianapolis Colts 16-3 on Friday night.

Beck made a strong statement in his bid to be Washington's starting quarterback by going 14 of 17 for 140 yards with no interceptions. Tim Hightower scored the game's only TD on a 1-yard run. Beck also set up Graham Gano for field goals of 28, 27 and 26 yards as the Redskins took a 16-0 lead late in the first half.

Rex Grossman, in competition with Beck for the starting job, was 7 of 13 for 88 yards with one interception in the second half.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

