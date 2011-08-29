Beck-Grossman QB saga enters final days for Redskins

Notes: Safety LaRon Landry's status for the season opener is far from a certainty. He's recovering from a right hamstring he tweaked during warmups before the Aug. 19 preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts -- and that came just as he was returning from a left Achilles' tendon injury that ended his season early in 2010. "I've seen tweaks take two days. I've seen tweaks take three weeks," Shanahan said. Landry is still on the physically unable to perform list, but he'll likely be moved to the 53-man roster before the start of the season -- even if he can't play in the Giants game. ... WR Brandon Banks (knee), DE Adam Carriker (foot) and RB Ryan Torain (hand) all practiced Monday. WR Malcolm Kelly (foot), TE Chris Cooley (knee) and safety Kareem Moore (knee) remain sidelined.