Around the NFL

Beat-up Browns looking for answers after 'MNF' loss

Published: Oct 07, 2019 at 06:36 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

There are few things in life as true as Freddie Kitchens' opening statement following Monday night's horrendous 31-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers (4-0).

"Definitely wasn't the result we wanted," the Cleveland Browns coach bluntly told reporters. "You got to give all the credit in the world to San Francisco; they beat us in every facet of the game."

Much will be made about the defensive facet of the loss, and rightfully so considering that the defense had limited teams to 16 points per game over the past three weeks.

But, as is often the case with the Browns (2-3), everybody will be talking about the offense, most notably quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had his worst game of the season.

After yet another inconsistent week, a dejected Mayfield took to the podium to voice his thoughts on the most glaring issue of the night.

"Any time you stop yourself, which seems to be our biggest problem right now, when you do that against a team that's of that caliber, you're not going to have a lot of success," Mayfield said.

Facing a relentless Niners' pass rush, spearheaded by rookie Nick Bosa (two sacks, five QB hits), Mayfield managed just eight completions on 22 attempts for 100 yards. He also added a lost fumble (on a Bosa strip-sack) and two interceptions, all in the first half.

His first pick came on the second drive of the game on a poorly thrown deep ball intended for wideout Antonio Callaway, who made his return from a four-game suspension; the second came toward the end of the half with the Browns in scoring position on the SF 6.

Of the Browns' two red-zone trips, both came up empty; when the chaos concluded, the Browns only had a 30-yard Austin Seibert field goal to show for their efforts, a far cry from the 40-point outburst they had against the Ravens a week ago.

"You can't have mistakes, turnovers, drops, penalties; offensively, that kind of summed us up. We just shot ourselves in the foot too many times," Kitchens said. "It's very clear that we've got to do a better job mentally, a better job coaching these guys. We've got to continue to work every day like its the first day."

The answers behind exactly what Cleveland has to do is anyone's guess, but it's up to Kitchens and Mayfield to at least figure things out offensively. If anything can be taken from what both men said in an attempt to find a silver lining, "doing better" is the loudest -- and perhaps simplest -- message.

"I'm not hitting the panic button," Mayfield said. "I think for us, we know the problem. We know we have to be better. We just have to do better."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to be limited in practice after suffering low-ankle sprain vs. Bills

﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ will bask in the glow of his second career victory in the trainers' room this week. The rookie QB suffered a low-ankle sprain in Jacksonville's win over Buffalo and will be limited in practice, Ian Rapoport reports. X-rays on Lawrence's ankle were negative and he showed little structural issues.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 8

Arizona will have to lean on ﻿James Conner﻿ out of the backfield for at least the next three weeks. Cardinals running back ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ is feared to have suffered a high-ankle sprain.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals blowing out 49ers with backups: 'No matter who's playing ... they show up'

The Cardinals were without Kyler Murray, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿, A.J. Green and J.J. Watt, and lost ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ and ﻿Justin Pugh﻿ in the first quarter versus the 49ers. Arizona blew out San Francisco anyway.
news

A.J. Brown calls out Jalen Ramsey's extracurricular 'dirty stuff': 'He has my number if he wants to see me'

Both A.J. Brown and Jalen Ramsey received unsportsmanlike taunting penalties in the second quarter, which came after Ramsey was flagged for unnecessary roughness following an interception intended for Brown in the first quarter.
news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick calls Cowboys' early fourth-down attempts 'disrespectful'

The Cowboys attempted two fourth-down plays on the game's first two drives while in Denver territory. The Broncos stonewalled Dallas each time, setting the tone for a 30-16 beatdown of the Cowboys.
news

Panthers' Haason Reddick: Mac Jones made 'dirty play' twisting Brian Burns' ankle

Replays showed that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones grabbed Panthers DE Brian Burns' foot and continued to hold on as the pass rusher attempted to get to a loose ball. 
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on 9-6 loss to Jags: 'I played like (expletive)'

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense opened the game with two field goals. Then they couldn't move the ball. On their final seven drives, Buffalo generated no more than two first downs per possession, and Allen turned it over three times.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns 'are bought in' following big win over Bengals, Odell Beckham's release

With the 4-4 Browns seemingly at a crossroads, embattled QB Baker Mayfield put together perhaps his finest performance of the season in a 41-16 win over the Bengals. He was equally impressive in how he addressed Odell Beckham's departure, which followed a tumultuous week involving the star wideout.
news

Rams LB Von Miller (ankle) inactive for 'SNF' vs. Titans

Von Miller's anticipated Rams debut will have to wait at least another week. The club listed the LB among its Week 9 in actives due to an ankle injury.
news

Sam Darnold on 3-INT day in Panthers loss: 'I'm fully aware I didn't play my best football today'

Sam Darnold's well-documented struggles continued Sunday as the quarterback threw three interceptions in the Panthers' 24-6 loss to the Patriots.
news

Raiders to sign veteran WR DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson wasn't without a team for long. The Las Vegas Raiders are signing the veteran wide receiver, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 9 action. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW