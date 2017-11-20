Around the NFL

Bears' Zach Miller leaves hospital 23 days after injury

Published: Nov 20, 2017 at 12:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller is finally out of the hospital.

Twenty-three days after suffering a dislocated left knee that caused major artery damage to his leg during a game against the New Orleans Saints, Miller returned home Monday after being released from a Chicago-area hospital.

Miller suffered the devastating injury on a play that was initially ruled as a touchdown grab before being overturned by replay officials during the 20-12 loss to the Saints on Oct. 29. Miller was transported off the field to a hospital in New Orleans, where he underwent vascular surgery. According to The Chicago Tribune, he was admitted to a Chicago-area hospital on Nov. 6 after being transported by plane from New Orleans.

"They took a vein from his good leg and repaired it," Bears coach John Fox told reporters on Oct. 30.

Last week, Miller received a standing ovation from fans at Solider Field during the Bears' game against the Green Bay Packers:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Chargers OC Kellen Moore eager to build around team: 'This thing, we're going to do it together'

New Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was hired to elevate Los Angeles' offense after it hit a wall during the team's playoff exit, and he's eager to incorporate his play-calling from Dallas with what's already established in L.A.

news

AFC, NFC announce teams for Pro Bowl Games skill competitions

As the inaugural Pro Bowl Games approach, the all-star lineups are set. Head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning unveiled who will be taking part in specific skills competitions for their respective AFC and NFC squads on Wednesday's Pro Bowl Games Selection Show.

news

Saints, co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard part ways

New Orleans and co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard have parted ways, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones wants Ezekiel Elliott to return in 2023; Mike McCarthy will take over as play-caller

Cowboys' Jerry and Stephen Jones expressed an interest in returning running back Ezekiel Elliott to the team in 2023. If Elliott does return, he'll be running plays called by head coach Mike McCarthy in the wake of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's exit.

news

Niners to proceed with Brock Purdy, Trey Lance in 2023, do not envision Jimmy Garoppolo returning

The 49ers' revolving quarterback door has left the team with two options entering 2023: Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. Jimmy Garoppolo, the veteran roster, will not be back with the team.

news

NFL places Eagles OL Josh Sills on Commissioner Exempt List after indictment on charges of rape, kidnapping

The NFL announced that Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt List after Sills was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday on rape and kidnapping charges stemming from a 2019 incident in Ohio.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to be fully ready for 2023 season

Tua Tagovailoa has taken an important step on his road back to the playing field. The Dolphins quarterback has cleared concussion protocol. Miami is confident Tagovailoa will be fully ready to return to football activities when the time comes later in 2023.

news

Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy says he's encouraged by QB Justin Fields even with improvement needed

One of the big offseason storylines will be figuring out what the Chicago Bears will do with the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and how that affects Justin Fields' future with the team, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy says he has "great confidence" in the young QB.

news

Niners star LT Trent Williams not ruling out retirement after another 'grueling' season

Trent Williams sported crutches and a walking boot as the 49ers cleaned out their lockers following Sunday's NFC title game loss. Williams called the injury to his left foot "minor" but noted the "grueling" aspect of another long season.

news

NFL community reacts to Tom Brady's second retirement on social media

Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs during a 23-year career with the Patriots and Buccaneers, announced on Wednesday he is retiring from the NFL "for good" this time.

news

Tom Brady says he's retiring 'for good' after 23 seasons in NFL with Buccaneers, Patriots

Tom Brady is retiring, again. The legendary quarterback said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday that he's "retiring, for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE