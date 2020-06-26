Bears WRs coach predicts big growth from Riley Ridley in 2020

Quarterback isn't the only question mark for the Chicago Bears' offense heading into 2020. The receiver depth chart is another aspect that must be shaken out during training camp.
Beyond underrated star Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller, there are openings for snaps to be had in 2020. Cordarrelle Patterson is a special teams staple. The Bears signed Ted Ginn Jr. to provide speed on the outside, but he's 35-year-old and coming off a sub-450-yard season in New Orleans. Chicago also drafted speedster Darnell Mooney in the fifth-round. Javon Wims has the size to carve out a role with improvement.
The man who wide receivers coach Mike Furrey sees making a big leap in Year 2? Riley Ridley.
"I think the biggest growth we're going to see with anybody in our room is going to be Riley Ridley," Furrey said last week, via the Chicago Sun-Times.
A fourth-round pick in 2019, the brother of Falcons star Calvin Ridley, Riley played just 106 offensive snaps over five games -- not seeing action until Week 13 -- and compiled six catches for 112 yards.
Most pegged Ridley as a player battling for a roster spot and perhaps scrap snaps this season, but Furrey glowed about the strides he's seen from the young player late last season and into this virtual offseason.
"His preparation right now, his attitude, his desire, the passion he has to become successful in this game -- he loves the process," Furrey said. "And I believe when you love the process, it's going to be successful. And so I'm excited about Riley. From the time we left the last snap last year to where we will be this training camp, you're going to have a guy coming in that now has the confidence he can play in the NFL. He's done things in the NFL now. He's had production - obviously late, but he's had production."
Many young wideouts struggle with the transition. Some make a Year 2 leap into relevance. Others wash away into the Never Gonna Happen jungle.
The lack of on-field work this offseason doesn't aid Ridley's potential ascent into the lineup, but that didn't dampen Furrey's outlook of the young receiver.
"So now you have a guy that's going to be hungry coming in and showing up with all of those comfortable traits, of not worrying about those," Furrey said. "He knows now he can do those things, and now he understands the process of what it takes. I know this kid is working as hard as he possibly can right now in preparation for that training camp. And so I'm very, very excited to get Riley Ridley into camp. And I believe he's going to make some noise on our roster."