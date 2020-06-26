Bears WRs coach predicts big growth from Riley Ridley in 2020

Most pegged Ridley as a player battling for a roster spot and perhaps scrap snaps this season, but Furrey glowed about the strides he's seen from the young player late last season and into this virtual offseason.

"His preparation right now, his attitude, his desire, the passion he has to become successful in this game -- he loves the process," Furrey said. "And I believe when you love the process, it's going to be successful. And so I'm excited about Riley. From the time we left the last snap last year to where we will be this training camp, you're going to have a guy coming in that now has the confidence he can play in the NFL. He's done things in the NFL now. He's had production - obviously late, but he's had production."

Many young wideouts struggle with the transition. Some make a Year 2 leap into relevance. Others wash away into the Never Gonna Happen jungle.

The lack of on-field work this offseason doesn't aid Ridley's potential ascent into the lineup, but that didn't dampen Furrey's outlook of the young receiver.