Friday, Jun 26, 2020 09:17 AM

Bears WRs coach predicts big growth from Riley Ridley in 2020

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Quarterback isn't the only question mark for the Chicago Bears' offense heading into 2020. The receiver depth chart is another aspect that must be shaken out during training camp.

Beyond underrated star Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller, there are openings for snaps to be had in 2020. Cordarrelle Patterson is a special teams staple. The Bears signed Ted Ginn Jr. to provide speed on the outside, but he's 35-year-old and coming off a sub-450-yard season in New Orleans. Chicago also drafted speedster Darnell Mooney in the fifth-round. Javon Wims has the size to carve out a role with improvement.

The man who wide receivers coach Mike Furrey sees making a big leap in Year 2? Riley Ridley.

"I think the biggest growth we're going to see with anybody in our room is going to be Riley Ridley," Furrey said last week, via the Chicago Sun-Times.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, the brother of Falcons star Calvin Ridley, Riley played just 106 offensive snaps over five games -- not seeing action until Week 13 -- and compiled six catches for 112 yards.

Most pegged Ridley as a player battling for a roster spot and perhaps scrap snaps this season, but Furrey glowed about the strides he's seen from the young player late last season and into this virtual offseason.

"His preparation right now, his attitude, his desire, the passion he has to become successful in this game -- he loves the process," Furrey said. "And I believe when you love the process, it's going to be successful. And so I'm excited about Riley. From the time we left the last snap last year to where we will be this training camp, you're going to have a guy coming in that now has the confidence he can play in the NFL. He's done things in the NFL now. He's had production - obviously late, but he's had production."

Many young wideouts struggle with the transition. Some make a Year 2 leap into relevance. Others wash away into the Never Gonna Happen jungle.

The lack of on-field work this offseason doesn't aid Ridley's potential ascent into the lineup, but that didn't dampen Furrey's outlook of the young receiver.

"So now you have a guy that's going to be hungry coming in and showing up with all of those comfortable traits, of not worrying about those," Furrey said. "He knows now he can do those things, and now he understands the process of what it takes. I know this kid is working as hard as he possibly can right now in preparation for that training camp. And so I'm very, very excited to get Riley Ridley into camp. And I believe he's going to make some noise on our roster."

Related Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
news

Buccaneers LB Jason Pierre-Paul underwent minor knee surgery

Jason Pierre-Paul endured another surgery. This one is minor. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass-rusher underwent minor knee surgery this week, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bills QB Josh Allen trying to bring early '90s vibes back to Buffalo

The aura surrounding the early '90s Buffalo teams that reached four straight Super Bowls will never leave Western New York. With Bills Mafia always raging despite some wayward seasons, QB Josh Allen wants to give fans that early '90s feel once again.
Williams: Haskins has better arm talent than QBs from past 2 drafts
news

Williams: Haskins has better arm talent than QBs from past 2 drafts

The Washington Redskins need Dwayne Haskins to take the next step in his second season, and senior executive Doug Williams believes he has tools to make a leap.
Matt Ryan: Falcons skill players 'right up there with' 2012 squad
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons skill players 'right up there with' 2012 squad

With Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley trailblazing the passing attack and the offseason additions of Todd Gurley and Hayden Hurst, Matt Ryan thinks the Falcons' offense is as talented as the 2012 squad's that almost reached the Super Bowl.
Aaron Jones: Packers drafting AJ Dillon is going to 'raise my game'
news

Aaron Jones: Packers drafting AJ Dillon is going to 'raise my game'

Much like the other Aaron in the Packers' starting lineup, Aaron Jones is both very aware and ready to welcome the talented prospect soon joining the fray at his position. The third-year running back turned in his best season in 2019, tying for the NFL lead in touchdowns (19) and rushing for 1,084 yards.
NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled
news

NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled

The NFL has advised teams that training camps are expected to begin as scheduled July 28 with rookies and selected players permitted to report earlier, league executive vice president, general counsel Jeff Pash said on a conference call Thursday.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady winds up to throw the ball during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
news

Tom Brady on Instagram: 'Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself'

Tom Brady again worked out with teammates at a local prep school in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday and appeared to have a message for people who criticized his session earlier this week amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
NFL discussing major voting education, registration initiative 
news

NFL discussing major voting education, registration initiative 

The league is developing programs that will focus on education, registration and activation and working with the NFLPA, the Players Coalition and others (RISE, US Vote Foundation, etc.).
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
news

Jets DC Gregg Williams on Jamal Adams: 'I got his back'

Jamal Adams made no secret about his desire to get traded out of New York. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams says he has Adams' back but hopes the safety remains on the Jets in 2020.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham 'free and clear' for training camp

Odell Beckham Jr. will be good to go whenever football returns this summer. Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that OBJ will be ready to practice when training camp opens.
NFL exec Adolpho Birch III joins Titans' front office
news

NFL exec Adolpho Birch III joins Titans' front office

The Titans announced three additions to their front office, including Adolpho Birch III, who spent the past 24 years working in the league office.
