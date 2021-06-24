Bears WR Marquise Goodwin to compete in long jump at U.S. Olympic Trials

Chicago Bears receiver ﻿Marquise Goodwin﻿ will attempt to make another Olympic team this weekend.

The veteran wideout will participate in the long jump qualifiers at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday. If he passes through the qualifying round, finals for the U.S. Team take place Sunday.

"My chances (of making the team) are always high because you never know what could happen on that day," he told Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune.

Goodwin made the 2012 U.S. Olympic team and just missed out on making the 2016 squad.

The 30-year-old opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19. When he signed with the Bears this offseason, the club understood Goodwin's desire to chance another Olympic dream.

"Anytime you have an Olympic mentality, you are different," coach Matt Nagy said of Goodwin. "That's a minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour regime that you are keeping your body in shape. ... For him, that's never going to change."