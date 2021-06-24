Around the NFL

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin to compete in long jump at U.S. Olympic Trials

Published: Jun 24, 2021 at 12:07 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Chicago Bears receiver ﻿Marquise Goodwin﻿ will attempt to make another Olympic team this weekend.

The veteran wideout will participate in the long jump qualifiers at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday. If he passes through the qualifying round, finals for the U.S. Team take place Sunday.

"My chances (of making the team) are always high because you never know what could happen on that day," he told Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune.

Goodwin made the 2012 U.S. Olympic team and just missed out on making the 2016 squad.

The 30-year-old opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19. When he signed with the Bears this offseason, the club understood Goodwin's desire to chance another Olympic dream.

"Anytime you have an Olympic mentality, you are different," coach Matt Nagy said of Goodwin. "That's a minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour regime that you are keeping your body in shape. ... For him, that's never going to change."

The track and field portion of the Tokyo Olympics runs from July 30-Aug. 8 -- the men's long jump finals take place on Aug. 2. If he makes the U.S. Olympic team, Goodwin would miss a portion of Bears training camp, which is set to kick off on July 27.

Related Content

news

Kareem Hunt wants Browns to pay 'freak of nature' Nick Chubb

As one-half of arguably the NFL's best RB tandem, Kareem Hunt has seen firsthand how important Nick Chubb is to the Browns. On Thursday, Hunt urged the organization to handle his teammate's contract situation ASAP.
news

Sheldon Rankins: Jets 'ready to compete and really take this league by storm'

Entering his first season with the Jets, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins believes the team is built for success much sooner than most may think.
news

Steelers to host 2021 training camp in Pittsburgh, set to return to Latrobe in 2022

For over 50 year, the Steelers traveled to Saint Vincent College for training camp. For the second consecutive year, COVID-19 protocols have altered the club's plans.
news

Browns DC on Greg Newsome, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 'It felt like we got two first-rounders'

The Browns used their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select CB Greg Newsome 26th overall and traded up to 52nd overall to LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. DC Joe Woods believes the team snagged two difference-makers.
news

Tom Brady: Motivation at this stage is 'more about proving it to yourself'

As he heads towards his 44th birthday, Bucs QB Tom Brady joined The Late Late Show with James Corden and said his motivation for continuing to grind forward is more internal than external at this point.
news

NFL players have July 2 deadline to opt out of 2021 season

Several players around the league exercised their right to opt out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They'll have that option again this year, Tom Pelissero reports. The NFL and NFLPA also agreed to more benefits for fully vaccinated players.
news

NFL Scouting Combine location open to leaguewide bidding process beginning with 2023 event

The NFL Scouting Combine is primed for a new home in the near future -- multiple, in fact. The league informed all 32 clubs, via a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, that hosting the annual showcase will be open to a bidding process starting with the 2023 event.
news

Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers' situation not something Packers players 'truly talk about'

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' future in Green Bay is the hottest talking point of this NFL offseason. Unless, of course, you happen to be a Packers player like Davante Adams.
news

Baker Mayfield's agent on contract extension: 'I think something will be done this summer'

While Browns QB Baker Mayfield noted earlier this offseason he was in no rush to get a contract extension done, the QB's agent, Jack Mills, said recently that he's not planning to wait out the other two QB deals.
news

Travis Kelce on Chiefs' 2020 season: 'Last year was a failure to me'

﻿In 2020, Travis Kelce﻿ enjoyed one of the greatest seasons ever by a tight end. But the All-Pro told SiriusXM NFL Radio that Kansas City's final loss made all the statistical greatness meaningless in his eyes.
news

Ravens CB Jimmy Smith 'absolutely will not play for another team'

Baltimore veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith has played with one organization since being a first-round draft pick in 2011. He doesn't plan on ever donning a different NFL jersey.
