Bears WR Knox has full movement in body after back injury

Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith confirmed wide receiver Johnny Knox was hospitalized but had full movement in his body following a mid-back injury during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
"He has total movement throughout his body, has total use of all his extremities, which is good," Smith said during his postgame news conference. "We're doing tests right now. He has total movement. He's not paralyzed or anything."
The Bears later announced Knox will have surgery Monday to stabilize a vertebrae in his back. The prognosis is positive for his career and quality of life, the team said.
Knox was injured during the first quarter when he was hit by Seahawks defensive lineman Anthony Hargrove as he tried to recover his own fumble following a 17-yard reception. Seattle safety Kam Chancellor poked the ball out of Knox's hands, and as he went to the ground to recover the ball, Hargrove hit the receiver's upper body, bending his torso backward.
Knox stayed down on the field for approximately 10 minutes as he was attended to by medical personnel. He then was immobilized on a backboard and taken from the field on a cart. He did have movement in his arms and hands as he left the field and could be seen speaking to the medical personnel involved.
Smith wouldn't put a timetable on Knox's return, saying, "I have no idea. Right now, we're just glad he's OK, and we'll continue to monitor him, evaluate him. That's about all I can say right now."
The Bearsannounced during the second half that free safety Chris Conte wouldn't return because of a foot injury. He was replaced by Brandon Meriweather.
