Bears WR Knox has full movement in body after back injury

Published: Dec 18, 2011 at 04:31 AM

Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith confirmed wide receiver Johnny Knox was hospitalized but had full movement in his body following a mid-back injury during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"He has total movement throughout his body, has total use of all his extremities, which is good," Smith said during his postgame news conference. "We're doing tests right now. He has total movement. He's not paralyzed or anything."

The Bears later announced Knox will have surgery Monday to stabilize a vertebrae in his back. The prognosis is positive for his career and quality of life, the team said.

Knox was injured during the first quarter when he was hit by Seahawks defensive lineman Anthony Hargrove as he tried to recover his own fumble following a 17-yard reception. Seattle safety Kam Chancellor poked the ball out of Knox's hands, and as he went to the ground to recover the ball, Hargrove hit the receiver's upper body, bending his torso backward.

Knox stayed down on the field for approximately 10 minutes as he was attended to by medical personnel. He then was immobilized on a backboard and taken from the field on a cart. He did have movement in his arms and hands as he left the field and could be seen speaking to the medical personnel involved.

Smith wouldn't put a timetable on Knox's return, saying, "I have no idea. Right now, we're just glad he's OK, and we'll continue to monitor him, evaluate him. That's about all I can say right now."

The Bearsannounced during the second half that free safety Chris Conte wouldn't return because of a foot injury. He was replaced by Brandon Meriweather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

888sport extends agreement to sponsor the NFL

news

Dolphins OC Frank Smith: Miami isn't 'limiting' offense with Tua Tagovailoa at QB

Until Tua Tagovailoa rips a deep pass to Tyreek Hill for a touchdown in a game, we're going to continue hearing questions about his arm strength. Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith is already used to the queries.

news

Patriots trading QB Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Jarrett Stidham and his 48 career pass attempts are headed west. The Patriots are trading Stidham and a seventh-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW