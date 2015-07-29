Around the NFL

Bears WR Kevin White starts camp on PUP list

Published: Jul 29, 2015

No. 7 overall pick Kevin White spent the final few days of offseason practice off the field because of an undisclosed injury. He'll start his first training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Bears coach John Fox announced Wednesday that White will start camp on the physically unable to perform list with a shin injury. They also want to improve his "cardio" before letting him on the field.

White hasn't been active since the shin injury he sustained during OTAs and his recovery has only been rest, according to NFL Media's Stacey Dales. White will return when the original timeline given to properly heal the injury has ended.

This isn't a huge deal on its own, but White's progress throughout August is worth monitoring. Jay Cutler said in June that White was battling for the "No. 4 receiver" role. Fox has a longstanding tradition of making it very difficult for rookies to play. Top ten picks should be the exception, but third-year pro Marquess Wilson is penciled in to the starting job for now.

"We just need to be patient," general manager Ryan Pace said via CBS 2 Chicago. "There's a long time before we play."

Considering Fox's history and that White hasn't been fully healthy for well over a month, this is a situation to watch. Fantasy leaguers that see White as an instant impact player need to see him on the field again and moving up the depth chart first.

