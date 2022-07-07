Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, weapon charges in Texas

Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested Monday in Gainesville, Texas, on drug and weapon charges, Cooke County (Tex.) jail records show.

Gainesville police said in a press release that, around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday night, officers responded to a possibly intoxicated person in a vehicle at a local Taco Bell drive-thru. Moore was identified as the male subject in the driver's seat of the vehicle. Officers then detected an odor of marijuana, searched Moore's vehicle and located a package of THC edible candies and three pistols.

Moore, a Gainesville native, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons. He was later released on $5,000 bond.

Moore signed a one-year contract with Chicago in April after participating in the Bears' voluntary minicamp as a tryout.

"It's just a blessing," Moore said at the time, per the team's website. "I've been at the house just hoping, waiting on a call, just an opportunity to get a chance to play football. The week was going great and I had high hopes, and then after practice they told me to wait around, that they were going to sign me."