Bears WR Bennett doesn't don orange cleats, avoids third fine

Published: Nov 20, 2011 at 04:49 AM

The NFL warned Earl Bennett not to wear his orange cleats Sunday, and he listened.

The Chicago Bears wide receiver took the field against the San Diego Chargers wearing orange and blue shoes, not the all-orange kicks that drew $10,000 in total fines over the past two weeks.

Before the game, NFL spokesman Greg Aiello confirmed in an email to NFL.com that the league told Bennett he would be fined $15,000 and not allowed on the field Sunday if wore the orange shoes. Those shoes violate the league's dress code.

Bennett was fined $5,000 two weeks ago when he first wore the orange cleats against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was docked $10,000 last week after he wore the same shoes against the Detroit Lions.

Bennett entered Sunday's play with 14 catches for 196 yards and one touchdown in four games this season.

