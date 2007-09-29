Bears will wait until Sunday on status for Harris, Briggs, Tillman

Published: Sep 29, 2007 at 08:29 AM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears will wait until game time Sunday against the Detroit Lions to decide on the status for a handful of injured defensive starters.

Tackle Tommie Harris, linebacker Lance Briggs and cornerback Charles Tillman were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Harris sprained a knee, Briggs pulled a hamstring and Tillman sprained an ankle.

Harris was the only one of the three to practice this week, with limited work Friday.

"We would like for them to practice through the week, but Sunday morning, if a guy's healthy and ready to go and we think he can help us, he'll play," coach Lovie Smith said.

Cornerback Nate Vasher was listed as doubtful and is unlikely to play due to a groin strain. He also missed practice all week.

Ricky Manning Jr. will start if one cornerback is out and rookie Trumaine McBride, a 5-foot-8 seventh-round draft pick from Mississippi, will start if Vasher and Tillman are both out.

"We were real pleased with the progress he made through spring and training camp with the technique he used," defensive coordinator Bob Babich said of McBride. "We put him into position to make plays and he made some plays and in the preseason games also."

McBride might find himself matched up against 6-foot-3 wideout Roy Williams when the Bears try to stop the league's top passing offense.

"This will be a challenge just being in the game period, but going against a great offense, also," McBride said.

Second-year linebacker Jamar Williams would start if Briggs is unable to play, and Darwin Walker would move from nose tackle to defensive tackle with Anthony Adams playing nose if Harris can't go.

Injured left guard Ruben Brown (ankle) and right tackle Fred Miller (knee) both practiced on a limited basis Friday and are questionable.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Panthers-Texans

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the Houston Texans host the Carolina Panthers.
news

Lions exploring trade options with veteran LB Jamie Collins

Midway through his second season with the Lions, veteran LB Jamie Collins could be on his way out. The club is exploring trade possibilities for Collins, fielding calls from other clubs as part of a youth movement at the position, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

2021 NFL season: One challenge each undefeated team must overcome

Can Derek Carr and the Raiders avoid a late-season collapse? Will Kyler Murray and the Cardinals shake a nagging narrative? Gil Brandt spotlights one challenge each undefeated team must overcome. 
news

Rob Gronkowski clarifies that he watches game film following 'MNF' appearance

Rob Gronkowski made waves this week when he said that he doesn't watch film of the Buccaneers' opponents on the Manning "MNF" broadcast. On Wednesday, Gronk clarified that yes, he does watch tape.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW