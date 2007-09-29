Bears will wait until Sunday on status for Harris, Briggs, Tillman

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears will wait until game time Sunday against the Detroit Lions to decide on the status for a handful of injured defensive starters.
Tackle Tommie Harris, linebacker Lance Briggs and cornerback Charles Tillman were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Harris sprained a knee, Briggs pulled a hamstring and Tillman sprained an ankle.
Harris was the only one of the three to practice this week, with limited work Friday.
"We would like for them to practice through the week, but Sunday morning, if a guy's healthy and ready to go and we think he can help us, he'll play," coach Lovie Smith said.
Cornerback Nate Vasher was listed as doubtful and is unlikely to play due to a groin strain. He also missed practice all week.
Ricky Manning Jr. will start if one cornerback is out and rookie Trumaine McBride, a 5-foot-8 seventh-round draft pick from Mississippi, will start if Vasher and Tillman are both out.
"We were real pleased with the progress he made through spring and training camp with the technique he used," defensive coordinator Bob Babich said of McBride. "We put him into position to make plays and he made some plays and in the preseason games also."
McBride might find himself matched up against 6-foot-3 wideout Roy Williams when the Bears try to stop the league's top passing offense.
"This will be a challenge just being in the game period, but going against a great offense, also," McBride said.
Second-year linebacker Jamar Williams would start if Briggs is unable to play, and Darwin Walker would move from nose tackle to defensive tackle with Anthony Adams playing nose if Harris can't go.
Injured left guard Ruben Brown (ankle) and right tackle Fred Miller (knee) both practiced on a limited basis Friday and are questionable.
