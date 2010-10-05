Bears want to rebound in Peppers' homecoming

David Gettis is now a go-to target.
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)
The storyline
Julius Peppers might be the best football player in the history of the Panthers organization, and after a career in Carolina he returns to his former home playing just his fifth game for the Bears.
Why you should watch
Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has to feel like a whiffle ball after the beating he took Sunday night and you know the Panthers' remaining pass rushers want to show Peppers they can get the job done.
Did you know?
Cutler leads all NFL quarterbacks in fourth-quarter passer rating (133.4). ... Bears WR Johnny Knox leads the league with 21.5 yards per catch (min. 10 receptions). ... When Jonathan Stewart has at least 14 carries, the Panthers are 14-0. ... Carolina's Charles Godfrey is tied for the league lead with three interceptions.