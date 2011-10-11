Bears waive safety Venable, elevate Walters from practice squad

Published: Oct 11, 2011 at 07:09 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have waived safety Winston Venable and elevated safety Anthony Walters from the practice squad.

Venable appeared in five games and was in on two tackles. Walters spent the first five weeks on the Bears' practice squad after joining them as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware.

The Bears also signed receiver Max Komar and defensive end Jake Laptad to the practice squad Tuesday and terminated the practice squad contracts of receiver Kris Adams and running back Armando Allen.

Komar appeared in eight games for the Arizona Cardinals last season, catching 12 passes for 117 yards. Laptad, an undrafted rookie free agent from Kansas, spent the preseason with the Bears.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

