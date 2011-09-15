Bears' Urlacher to attend mom's funeral Saturday, play Sunday

Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher returned to practice Thursday, three days after the death of his mother, and is expected to play this weekend at New Orleans.
According to the Chicago Tribune, coach Lovie Smith, linebacker Lance Briggs, linebackers coach Bob Babich, general manager Jerry Angelo, chairman of the board George McCaskey and president and CEO Ted Phillip will represent the Bears at the funeral.
"Sometimes when you're going through tough times like he is right now, you want to get back with your support group, which is here with his teammates," Smith said. "It was good to get him back, see his face and show some support that way. Football is pretty important to him. So you know he's excited about playing the game this Sunday."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.