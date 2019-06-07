Around the NFL

Bears unveil new classic jersey for 100th season

Published: Jun 07, 2019 at 03:57 PM
Grant Gordon



As the NFL's 100th season -- one brimming with celebration and nods to past glory -- inches closer, the Chicago Bears celebrated their 100th anniversary and storied history as Friday began a three-day Bears' 100 Celebration.

At the conclusion of Friday night's festivities, the Bears unveiled their new classic jersey, which will be worn at Soldier Field in a pair of home games on Sept. 29 against the Minnesota Vikings and on Dec. 5 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Inspired by 1936 Bears uniforms, the jersey will be accompanied by new helmet decals, pants and socks and feature a Bears100 patch.

"Our classic uniform is our centennial season was a one-hit wonder in 1936," Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said in a team press release. "Bronko Nagurski and his teammates wore these on their way to a 9-3 record. We can only imagine what the fans' reaction was to the uniform way back when. We hope today's fans like it; they'll certainly be talking about it."

