Bears unveil new classic jersey for 100th season

As the NFL's 100th season -- one brimming with celebration and nods to past glory -- inches closer, the Chicago Bears celebrated their 100th anniversary and storied history as Friday began a three-day Bears' 100 Celebration.
At the conclusion of Friday night's festivities, the Bears unveiled their new classic jersey, which will be worn at Soldier Field in a pair of home games on Sept. 29 against the Minnesota Vikings and on Dec. 5 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Inspired by 1936 Bears uniforms, the jersey will be accompanied by new helmet decals, pants and socks and feature a Bears100 patch.
"Our classic uniform is our centennial season was a one-hit wonder in 1936," Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said in a team press release. "Bronko Nagurski and his teammates wore these on their way to a 9-3 record. We can only imagine what the fans' reaction was to the uniform way back when. We hope today's fans like it; they'll certainly be talking about it."