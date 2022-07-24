Bears unveil alternate orange helmet for 2022 season

The Chicago Bears are the latest team to join the alternate helmet craze.

The team announced on Sunday the unveiling of a new alternate orange helmet that will be worn twice during the 2022 season. The Bears will debut the orange helmet on a Thursday Night Football game versus the Washington Commanders in Week 6, and sport them again on the eve of Halloween against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

"We believe we have the best uniforms in sport, certainly among the most iconic. So, we're not looking to overhaul it," said Bears chairman George H. McCaskey. "We just want to make enhancements to the existing look from time to time and we think this is a great enhancement," said Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey in a statement. "I'm very excited for this modification. I like that it's staying within the traditional Bears look. We're excited about them and hope the fans will be too."