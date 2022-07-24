Around the NFL

Bears unveil alternate orange helmet for 2022 season

Published: Jul 24, 2022 at 01:38 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

The Chicago Bears are the latest team to join the alternate helmet craze.

The team announced on Sunday the unveiling of a new alternate orange helmet that will be worn twice during the 2022 season. The Bears will debut the orange helmet on a Thursday Night Football game versus the Washington Commanders in Week 6, and sport them again on the eve of Halloween against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

"We believe we have the best uniforms in sport, certainly among the most iconic. So, we're not looking to overhaul it," said Bears chairman George H. McCaskey. "We just want to make enhancements to the existing look from time to time and we think this is a great enhancement," said Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey in a statement. "I'm very excited for this modification. I like that it's staying within the traditional Bears look. We're excited about them and hope the fans will be too."

Chicago's new orange helmet marks the first time in franchise history that the primary color of the Bears helmet is anything other than their traditionally navy blue. The new design isn't all that conceptionally different than the traditional navy blue helmet they've worn since 1973. The traditional wishbone "C' decal remains the same other than it being navy blue instead of orange, and the new helmet retains the Bears' navy blue facemask.

The uniform accompanying the new orange helmet will be the alternate orange jersey and white pants, a fit the Bears have worn in recent past with the their regular helmets. Chicago has recently sported throwback uniforms and helmets commemorating its 1936 team, but the new orange helmet is anything but traditional for the Bears.

The Bears, among other NFL teams, are taking full advantage of the league's revised policy regarding alternate helmets. The NFL approved alternate helmets ahead of last season, rescinding the one-shell rule that was instituted ahead of the 2012 season.

