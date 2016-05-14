 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bears trying out Malik Jackson's identical twin brother

Published: May 14, 2016 at 04:21 AM

If you can't even enter the bidding war for a high-priced free agent defensive lineman like Malik Jackson, you could always invite his identical twin brother in for a workout.

That's what the Bears are trying, at least. Marquis, who, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, played his college ball at College of the Canyons, Texas Southern and Portland State, was once a member of the Minnesota Vikings back in 2013. In 2014, he played arena ball in Portland. The 26-year-old is listed at 6-4, 255 pounds.

"We had him in at Denver one time and he was in a suit sitting in our lunch room. Everybody was looking around going, 'Malik, what are you doing in a suit?'" Bears head coach John Fox said, via the Sun-Times. "So I've met him before. That's a big reason why we brought him in."

Sounds good to us.

This is the time of year when people work out Odell Beckham's ripped, blue-haired cousin so there is no reason not to turn this stone over as well. When Fox was asked if he could play at all like his brother, he said "That's why he is here. I guess we'll see." Fox obviously spent enough time with Malik in Denver to know that it was worth taking a chance.

While the answer is probably no, it's fascinating to watch how far a team will go to unearth an affordable talent from the rough. Coaches talk at length about the time and effort invested into every player, which unfortunately leads to snap decisions on potential talent. Marquis was released in August of 2013 by the Vikings after less than four months on the roster. Can he make this team and hang around a little longer?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kirk Cousins aims to finish career with Falcons, avoid Shaquille O'Neal-like end

Kirk Cousins' move to Atlanta should be the final one of his NFL career. At least, that's how the 35-year-old quarterback envisions it when speaking recently with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. 
news

Panthers DT Derrick Brown agrees to four-year, $96M contract extension

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Marquez Valdes-Scantling pushes back against 'diva' narrative surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

Free-agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling defended his former teammate Aaron Rodgers this week, explaining how the four-time MVP "cares more about his teammates than about the game of football" despite drawing criticism.
news

Chargers TE Hayden Hurst: Jim Harbaugh-led squad looking to be tougher, more physical in 2024

Jim Harbaugh's return to the NFL launched an exodus from Ann Arbor, Michigan, with his defensive coordinator heading to Seattle, and a handful of Harbaugh's Wolverines lieutenants following him to Los Angeles. With their move comes an intentional change in culture within the Chargers. It starts with an element they lacked in recent years: toughness.
news

Texans adjust Stefon Diggs' contract after trade, clearing path for WR to be free agent in 2025

As part of their deal to acquire Diggs, the Houston Texans are eliminating the final three years of Diggs' contract, making him a free agent in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Kyle Van Noy returns to Ravens on two-year contract, worth up to $9M

The veteran edge rusher is returning to the Ravens on a two-year contract that's worth up to $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. 
news

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year, $66 million extension with starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) 'confident' he will be ready for Week 1 of 2024 season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Thursday said he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season after recovering from shoulder surgery that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.
news

QB Carson Wentz: Big piece of puzzle for joining Chiefs was 'winning culture'

Having gone from the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 and one-time MVP candidate to a clipboard-carrying journeyman, Carson Wentz's newest marriage as a backup QB for the Chiefs came about due to his appreciation for Kansas City's winning ways.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dan Campbell: Lions' strategy for 2024 NFL Draft remains selecting 'best player available'

The Detroit Lions sit in an unfamiliar draft spot, selecting at the end of the first round for the first time in nearly a decade. Head coach Dan Campbell noted last week that the club's plans remain the same at No. 29 as they would with a top 10 pick.