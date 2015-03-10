Around the NFL

Bears to sign Pernell McPhee to five-year deal

Published: Mar 10, 2015 at 06:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Bears were in hibernation during a wild NFL weekend, but Chicago made a splash on Tuesday.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the team will sign free-agent outside linebacker Pernell McPhee to a five-year contract worth almost $40 million, per a source informed of the deal.

Chalk it up as a quality signing for a Bears front office expected to use this offseason to focus on rebuilding their shattered defense. McPhee will help right away after the former Ravens pass-rusher emerged as one of last season's most-pleasant surprises.

In Baltimore, McPhee operated as a versatile chess piece with the requisite skill set to rush from the edge, put his hand in the dirt and even play a little defensive tackle. Ranking behind only Justin Houston among last year's 3-4 outside 'backers, per Pro Football Focus, McPhee piled up 7.5 sacks en route to 17 total takedowns during his fourth season with the Ravens.

More than a few Ravens role players have been overpaid as marginal starters elsewhere, but the sense is that McPhee -- who has never topped 616 snaps in a season -- is just entering the prime of his career.

Joining a Bears squad already laced with defensive ends Lamarr Houston and Jared Allen, McPhee projects as a multi-position weapon who can line up all over the field in Vic Fangio's scheme. It's no secret what the former 49ers coordinator did with another matchup nightmare in Aldon Smith.

For the second year in a row, Chicago is making defense a free-agent priority, a need they can't ignore after finishing as the third-worst unit in the NFL two seasons running.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and much more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt says his heart was shocked back into rhythm on Thursday, will play today vs. Panthers

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt said tweeted on Sunday that his heart was shocked back into rhythm on Thursday after he experienced a episode of atrial fibrillation on Wednesday.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 4 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 4 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (rib) won't play vs. Vikings in London

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara won't be taking the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported.

news

Injury roundup: Buccaneers WRs Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Russell Gage expected to play vs. Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring), all listed as questionable, are expected to play tonight, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Week 3 game vs. Bills

The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Miami's game against the Bills on Sept. 25, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Browns downgrade DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) to out versus Falcons

The Browns star pass rusher has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game versus the Falcons, the team announced Saturday. Garrett (shoulder, biceps) was initially listed as questionable for the game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones (ankle); Brian Hoyer to start vs. Packers

Despite Mac Jones making an appearance at practice Friday, the quarterback indeed won't play Sunday against the Packers. The Patriots officially ruled out Jones due to the ankle injury suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) not on Friday injury report, expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

After weeks of questions about when Michael Gallup would make his return to the field, the wide receiver did not appear on Dallas' injury report Friday. This means logically, he should play in the Cowboys' Week 4 game against the Commanders.

news

Tua Tagovailoa undergoing tests in Miami; no timetable for Dolphins QB's return to field

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa was in the process of wrapping up an MRI, which he described as an extra precaution, and that he had no timetable for his starting QB's return to the field.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE