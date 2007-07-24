Bears, Tillman reach agreement on six-year extension

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Chicago Bears have reached an agreement on Tuesday with cornerback Charles Tillman on a six-year, $41.5 million contract extension that includes $18.5 million worth of guaranteed money, reports the NFL Network's Adam Schefter.
Tillman, a second-round draft choice in 2003, now could be with the Bears through the 2013 season. He has started 49 games in four seasons.
Tillman recorded five interceptions last season when the Bears advanced to the Super Bowl and has 14 for his career.
The Bears report to training camp Thursday and begin practice Friday at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.