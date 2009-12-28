Bears' Tillman, Knox injured against Vikings

Published: Dec 28, 2009 at 03:57 PM

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears defensive back Charles Tillman suffered a rib injury making a tackle in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings and had to be wheeled off the field on a stretcher.

Minnesota's Visanthe Shiancoe went high to catch a pass and Tillman and teammate Craig Steltz both went through the air to hit Shiancoe at about the same time.

Tillman stayed on the ground for several minutes and then was transported on a stretcher off the field.

In the third quarter, Bears rookie Johnny Knox injured an ankle returning a kickoff and was taken off the field on a cart.

Knox made a 31-yard return and was injured on the tackle. He was able to get to his feet with assistance before the cart was summoned.

