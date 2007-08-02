Bears, Tillman agree on 6-year extension

Published: Aug 02, 2007 at 04:37 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -Cornerback Charles Tillman and the Chicago Bears agreed Tuesday on a six-year contract extension.

Tillman, a second-round draft choice in 2003, could be with the Bears through the 2013 season. He has started 49 games in four seasons.

"They compromised. We compromised," Tillman said. "They were willing to listen. We were willing to listen. That's how it got done."

Tillman had five interceptions last season when the Bears advanced to the Super Bowl and has 14 for his career. That's two behind teammate Nathan Vasher, who earlier this summer signed a five-year contract extension.

"I'm glad for Nate, proud of Nate for getting his deal done and glad mine has gotten done," Tillman said. "I think Nate and myself work well together."

The two have combined for 21 interceptions during the last two seasons, most by any cornerback tandem in the NFC.

Tillman said during a conference call that he spoke recently with disgruntled Bears linebacker Lance Briggs, who could sit out the season or part of it after he was designated as a franchise player.

"I'm sure Lance had a lot to do with us being a top defense," Tillman said, adding he didn't talk football specifics with Briggs, who isn't expected to be with the team when training camp opens this week.

"We'll miss him. I really will," Tillman said.

The Bears report to camp Thursday at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill., and have their first practice the following day.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top five RB tandems in the NFL; plus, Ravens' new plan for Lamar Jackson

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks breaks down a game-changing shift in Baltimore's offensive approach. Plus, he ranks the top five RB tandems in the NFL.
news

Cam Newton exits Patriots OTAs after appearing to have issue with throwing hand

New England Patriots quarterback exited Friday's OTA session after appearing have an issue with his throwing hand, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.
news

State of the 2021 New Orleans Saints: How will Sean Payton navigate life after Drew Brees?

What will the Saints look like without Drew Brees? How will Sean Payton navigate the 2021 season without his gridiron soulmate? Adam Rank explores the state of the franchise, highlighting the most significant players, games and question marks.
news

Urban Meyer on Tim Tebow: 'This is uncharted water, this is gonna be very difficult'

Few would've ever expected the former QB to find his way back to the NFL, but Tim Tebow is out to shock the world. And, so far, his coach and former mentor appreciates Tebow's progress.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW