Bears, Tillman agree on 6-year extension

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -Cornerback Charles Tillman and the Chicago Bears agreed Tuesday on a six-year contract extension.
Tillman, a second-round draft choice in 2003, could be with the Bears through the 2013 season. He has started 49 games in four seasons.
"They compromised. We compromised," Tillman said. "They were willing to listen. We were willing to listen. That's how it got done."
Tillman had five interceptions last season when the Bears advanced to the Super Bowl and has 14 for his career. That's two behind teammate Nathan Vasher, who earlier this summer signed a five-year contract extension.
"I'm glad for Nate, proud of Nate for getting his deal done and glad mine has gotten done," Tillman said. "I think Nate and myself work well together."
The two have combined for 21 interceptions during the last two seasons, most by any cornerback tandem in the NFC.
Tillman said during a conference call that he spoke recently with disgruntled Bears linebacker Lance Briggs, who could sit out the season or part of it after he was designated as a franchise player.
"I'm sure Lance had a lot to do with us being a top defense," Tillman said, adding he didn't talk football specifics with Briggs, who isn't expected to be with the team when training camp opens this week.
"We'll miss him. I really will," Tillman said.
The Bears report to camp Thursday at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill., and have their first practice the following day.