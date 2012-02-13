Bears' Thomas arrested, facing misdemeanor marijuana charge

Published: Feb 13, 2012 at 07:43 AM

Chicago Bears linebacker J.T. Thomas is facing a misdemeanor drug possession charge after police in Morgantown, W.Va., said they caught him driving the wrong way down a one-way street and found marijuana in his car.

Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston said Thomas, 23, was charged Monday morning. The officer who pulled over Thomas detected the odor of marijuana, Preston said, and when the player retrieved information the officer had requested from the glove box, small plastic bags with marijuana fell out.

Thomas appeared in magistrate court for an initial arraignment and was released on his own recognizance.

Thomas was a rookie for the Bears in 2011 and spent the season on injured reserve. The Bears said they were aware of the arrest and "gathering information to learn more about the circumstances."

Thomas, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native, was a three-year starter at West Virginia. He was in town with some former Mountaineers teammates over the weekend to visit WVU Children's Hospital and to host a fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation.

His J.T. Thomas Foundation promotes leadership, education, youth sports and awareness of childhood disability. Morgantown was the next-to-last stop on his "Ready Ready Road Trip," which had started in Fort Lauderdale.

The trip included a stop in Chicago, where he surprised a 14-year old epilepsy patient with Super Bowl tickets. The teen and his mother attended last week's game with Thomas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocols, set to play vs. Packers in Divisional Round

49ers pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ has cleared concussion protocols and is set to play versus the Packers in the Divisional Round.
news

Michael F. Florio's 2021 fantasy football lessons learned

Michael F. Florio breaks down what he learned from the 2021 fantasy football season.
news

Titans activate RB Derrick Henry off IR ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans activated running back Derrick Henry off injured reserve on Friday and is in track to play in the Divisional Round versus the Bengals. 
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire poised to return vs. Bills in Divisional Round

After missing the last three games, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ has no injury designation and is set to play in Sunday's playoff game versus the Bills. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW