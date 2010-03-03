Bears tender offers to five restricted free agents

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have tendered one-year offers to five restricted free agents, including safety and kickoff returner Danieal Manning along with defensive end Mark Anderson and linebacker Nick Roach.
Top 50 free agents
With free agency set to begin Friday, Pat Kirwan breaks down his list of the top 50 restricted and unrestricted free agents set to hit the open market.
Other restricted free agents getting one-year tenders were safety Josh Bullocks and Jamar Williams.
Chicago can match any offer sheet they sign or receive draft compensation.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press