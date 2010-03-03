Bears tender offers to five restricted free agents

Published: Mar 03, 2010 at 12:05 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have tendered one-year offers to five restricted free agents, including safety and kickoff returner Danieal Manning along with defensive end Mark Anderson and linebacker Nick Roach.

Other restricted free agents getting one-year tenders were safety Josh Bullocks and Jamar Williams.

Chicago can match any offer sheet they sign or receive draft compensation.

The Bears also tendered one-year offers to three exclusive-rights free agents: running back Kahlil Bell, linebacker Tim Shaw and defensive tackle Matt Toeaina. Other teams cannot make offers to them.

