Bears TE Colston Loveland embracing larger role: 'I wouldn't want it any other way'

The departure of Moore opens the door for greater opportunities and production for Loveland and Burden.

In 16 games as a rookie, Loveland racked up 58 receptions for 713 yards and six touchdown catches, leading the NFC North champions in each category.

The \Williams-led passing game was split up well statistically.

It's only natural that Loveland should grow, and his numbers will follow. Though it's just the spring, the Michigan product has already notice the differences from this time last year.

"I've had a year under my belt, similar playbook, you don't have to come learn a new playbook," said Loveland, who was voted the Bears' Brian Piccolo rookie award as a player who exemplifies courage, teamwork, dedication and loyalty. "You know the guys, you know the system, you know how everything's ran. So it's, like you said, it's a head start. But, having a pretty good year last year and it being not a rookie anymore, you can't make the little mistakes, you can't slack at all. A new standard is set. Just have to burst through that and just keep growing it. But I feel really good and obviously got a great group, great group of guys around me, great coaches, great staff to put us in the best position. So, just have to go out there and work."

Of course, a year ago, Loveland was a projected first-rounder, but many thought it would be Tyler Warren being taken at No. 10. The Bears, of course, still went with a tight end, but swooped up Loveland. Both had terrific seasons, finding their footing in optimum situations.

"It's amazing how quick this time comes back to you in terms of the draft being here already," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said this week, via team transcript. "We just picked Colston it felt like yesterday, but for him to have that type of impact on his team is really cool to see. His work ethic, how he plays the game, his teammates see that, and he'll continue to lead the team as we move forward."

If the Bears' 2025 season is to be a sign of things to come, they must move forward and upward. They'll hit 2026 with higher expectations, just as Loveland will individually.

He welcomes it all.