Bears TE Colston Loveland embracing larger role: 'I wouldn't want it any other way'

In some of the Chicago Bears' most memorable 2025 moments, Colston Loveland had the ball in his hands, hauling in stupendous throws from Caleb Williams and piling up eye-popping statistics.
It wasn't like that from the start of Loveland's rookie campaign, though.
Over his first six NFL games, the talented tight end had a measly 11 catches for 116 yards and no touchdowns.
As the season wore on, Loveland displayed just why he was the first draft pick in the Ben Johnson era. True to that trend, the 10th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft's role in the Bears offense looks to grow in his second season.
He's ready for it.
"I think we've got weapons all over," Loveland said earlier this week, via team transcript. "I know we've got weapons all over. Obviously losing (Bills WR) DJ (Moore), that hurts. Good for him, he's in a situation now. But we've got (WR) Rome (Odunze), (WR) Luther Burden III, (WR) Kalif (Raymond), we've got guys that can go out there and make a play at any time. So, whether I have to take more (of a work) load or whatever. Maybe some games I take more, or they take more some games, it's just how it goes. You play it by ear. So, the best thing to do is to always be ready. Always be ready to take a (share of the work) load if you need to and do what you're told and do what you're asked."
The departure of Moore opens the door for greater opportunities and production for Loveland and Burden.
In 16 games as a rookie, Loveland racked up 58 receptions for 713 yards and six touchdown catches, leading the NFC North champions in each category.
The \Williams-led passing game was split up well statistically.
It's only natural that Loveland should grow, and his numbers will follow. Though it's just the spring, the Michigan product has already notice the differences from this time last year.
"I've had a year under my belt, similar playbook, you don't have to come learn a new playbook," said Loveland, who was voted the Bears' Brian Piccolo rookie award as a player who exemplifies courage, teamwork, dedication and loyalty. "You know the guys, you know the system, you know how everything's ran. So it's, like you said, it's a head start. But, having a pretty good year last year and it being not a rookie anymore, you can't make the little mistakes, you can't slack at all. A new standard is set. Just have to burst through that and just keep growing it. But I feel really good and obviously got a great group, great group of guys around me, great coaches, great staff to put us in the best position. So, just have to go out there and work."
Of course, a year ago, Loveland was a projected first-rounder, but many thought it would be Tyler Warren being taken at No. 10. The Bears, of course, still went with a tight end, but swooped up Loveland. Both had terrific seasons, finding their footing in optimum situations.
"It's amazing how quick this time comes back to you in terms of the draft being here already," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said this week, via team transcript. "We just picked Colston it felt like yesterday, but for him to have that type of impact on his team is really cool to see. His work ethic, how he plays the game, his teammates see that, and he'll continue to lead the team as we move forward."
If the Bears' 2025 season is to be a sign of things to come, they must move forward and upward. They'll hit 2026 with higher expectations, just as Loveland will individually.
He welcomes it all.
"I wouldn't want it any other way, obviously," Loveland said of the gathering attention. "It means I'm doing something right. I have to continue to do that. But like I said, we've got weapons, so whether you want to focus in on one dude or not, there are weapons all over."