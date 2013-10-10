Bears stop skid, beat winless Giants

CHICAGO -- Jay Cutler threw two touchdown passes to Brandon Marshall, and Tim Jennings had two of the Chicago Bears' three interceptions against Eli Manning in a 27-21 victory over the winless New York Giants on Thursday night.
The Bears (4-2) snapped a two-game slide following a 3-0 start. New York is 0-6 for the first time since the 1976 team dropped its first nine, a stunning turn for a franchise that won the Super Bowl two years ago.
Cutler and Marshall were in tune early on, connecting for two touchdowns, and Jennings ran an interception back 48 yards as Chicago built a 24-14 halftime lead.
The Bears were up by 13 when New York's Brandon Jacobs ran it in from the 1 in the closing seconds of the third after Jennings got called for interference against Hakeem Nicks near the goal line. That cut it to 27-21, but Jennings made up for it in a big way when he picked off an overthrown pass by Manning intended for tight end Brandon Myers at the 12 with 1:54 left in the game.
