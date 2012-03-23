Bears stockpiling weapons, but can offensive line hold up?

With Carimi healthy, and if he's more than just potential, things should be better. But that doesn't change the fact that fellow tackle J'Marcus Webb gave up the most sacks in the NFL with 14. Like Carimi, he's young, but that doesn't change the fact that he stunk. Lance Louis gave up 10 sacks filling in for Carimi at tackle, but he might start at guard this season. Who knows if that's a good thing. Left guard Chris Williams could afford to play better. The jury is out on guard Chris Spencer, who played well once he covered for Louis (who was filling in for Carimi). Confused yet?