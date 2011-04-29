Bears sorry for trade mess, but Ravens reportedly want a pick

Newsome also had a trade fall apart in the first round of the 2003 draft. He was trying to seal a deal with the Minnesota Vikings to move back from No. 7, but the teams ran out of time. The Vikings had to wait until the ninth pick to draft defensive tackle Kevin Williams, now a six-time Pro Bowl selection. The Jacksonville Jaguars rushed to take quarterback Byron Leftwich at No. 7, and the Carolina Panthers snuck in at No. 8 to take offensive tackle Jordan Gross before the Ravens took Terrell Suggs 10th overall.