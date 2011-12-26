Bears' Smith won't say if Cutler will practice this week

Published: Dec 26, 2011 at 05:47 AM

Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith said quarterback Jay Cutler will have pins removed from his surgically repaired right thumb on Tuesday.

Lombardi: Cutler needs help

This season has proven how important Jay Cutler is to the Bears' success. Michael Lombardi writes Chicago has to surround its QB with better players. More ...

It's highly unlikely Cutler will play in the Bears' season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, however, and Smith said Monday, via the Chicago Tribune, he's looking forward to watching Josh McCown play for a second straight game.

Smith did not rule out Cutler, though, nor did he say that injured running back Matt Forte would not play against the Vikings.

"If they are healthy and ready to go, we won't tell them no," Smith said. "But there are some other guys we feel comfortable playing. They are making progress."

Cutler has not played since a win over the San Diego Chargers on Nov. 20, when he broke his thumb trying to help make a tackle following a late interception. The Bears (7-8) have since unraveled with five straight losses and were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a 35-21 defeat at Green Bay on Sunday, a drastic fall for a team that appeared to be a postseason lock.

Smith would not elaborate if Cutler would be able to practice this week.

"I can't really go any further than that," Smith said. "That was part of the original plan, for him to take that next step as far as his rehab goes. He's right on schedule."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chandler Jones back at Cardinals practice, 'definitely has a chip on his shoulder' 

Defensive end Chandler Jones was back at practice Monday and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said "there's no doubt" he has a chip on his shoulder as the pass rusher heads into a contract year. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Season predictions with Patrick Claybon

A room filled with some heroes – Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon bring you the latest news in the NFL and determine what actually matters.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to COVID-19 protocols for regular season 

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 regular season, which include weekly testing for fully vaccinated players and staff members, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. 
news

Cardinals CB Malcolm Butler considering retirement due to personal situation 

Veteran Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler is dealing with a personal situation and is mulling retirement, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Monday's NFL Total Access. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW