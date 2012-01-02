Bears' Smith not ready to say Martz will return for third season

Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith isn't ready to say if Mike Martz will return for a third season as offensive coordinator.
Smith was noncommittal when asked Monday if Martz will return next season, refusing to go into much detail on his future because the two hadn't had a chance to meet.
"We're evaluating everything and Mike's a part of that," Smith said. "So I can't tell you. Mike is a guy who's been around a few years. I haven't had a chance to sit down with Mike to see exactly which way he wants to go, and which way we want to go."
Smith said he hoped to have a decision as soon as possible. Martz's contract was due to expire following the season.
"Mike did a super job for us," Smith added. "I think you guys know how I feel about him."
Speculation over Martz's future has been rampant over the last several weeks after reports linked him to several other vacancies. Those reports and subsequent rumors left Martz to say he wants to remain in Chicago.
Changes figure to be in store in Chicago after the Bears collapsed down the stretch following season-ending injuries to quarterback Jay Cutler and running back Matt Forte. The Bears struggled without Cutler and Forte, finishing 8-8 after dropping five of their last six games.
Notes: The Bears declined comment on special teams coordinator Dave Toubwill interviewing for the Dolphins' opening. ... Forte said he had "no idea" if the Bears would place the franchise tag on him. Forte, who has an expiring contract, disputed a suggestion by general manager Jerry Angelo that the Bears tried hard to get something done. "Of course, he's going to say that," Forte said. Forte also said he wouldn't need surgery for the sprained MCL in his right knee that ended his season early.
