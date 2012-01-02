Bears' Smith not ready to say Martz will return for third season

Notes: The Bears declined comment on special teams coordinator Dave Toubwill interviewing for the Dolphins' opening. ... Forte said he had "no idea" if the Bears would place the franchise tag on him. Forte, who has an expiring contract, disputed a suggestion by general manager Jerry Angelo that the Bears tried hard to get something done. "Of course, he's going to say that," Forte said. Forte also said he wouldn't need surgery for the sprained MCL in his right knee that ended his season early.