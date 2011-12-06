Bears' Smith hasn't discussed Martz's status 'with anyone'

One way to get under the skin of Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith was clearly established Monday. Asking him a question about rumors one of his assistants is leaving for another job after the season while the team is in the midst of fighting for a playoff spot seems to do the trick.
The questions came amid reports linking offensive coordinator Mike Martz, in the final year of his contract, to the head coaching vacancy at Arizona State.
"If there's a change that will be made, I'll be making it, and I definitely haven't discussed that with anyone," Smith said, according to the Chicago Tribune. "So, I'm sure there are a lot of things out there that people make up. That has to be made up because nothing like that came from me. It should definitely stop right there."
Either way, Smith will do what it takes to keep the Martz-related rumors off the front burner. Given his other pressing issues -- Caleb Hanie is his starting quarterback, Matt Forte has a bum right knee and the recent loss to the Tyler Palko-led Chiefs -- Smith certainly could do without an added distraction.