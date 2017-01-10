Bears sign Rueben Randle to reserve/futures contract

Alshon Jeffery and the Bears have not been shy this offseason about their Super Bowl aspirations in 2017. Now it's time to take them seriously.
Chicago signed journeyman wide receiver Rueben Randle to a reserve/futures contract on Tuesday, shoring up its wideout depth for the upcoming charge for Lombardi.
Randle was last seen in Philadelphia where he spent half an offseason after moving on from a tumultuous four-season stint with the Giants. Entering training camp with a shot at being the Eagles' No. 1 receiver in 2016, Randle instead flamed out during the preseason and was among Philadelphia's final cuts.
Come May, Randle will attempt to fight for snaps with Kevin White and Cameron Meredith and to make a young Chicago roster that might or might not still boast free-agent Jeffery and trade-bait quarterback Jay Cutler.