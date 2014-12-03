Bears sign kicker Jay Feely

With kicker Robbie Gould suffering from a sore quad muscle, the Chicago Bears added some insurance in advance of Thursday night's tussle with the Dallas Cowboys, shown exclusively on NFL Network.
Gould missed practice due to the injury and is listed as doubtful to play Thursday.
The 38-year-old Feely finally found at least a temporary gig following several tryouts this season. He was beaten out for a job this offseason by rookie Chandler Catanzaro with the Arizona Cardinals.
Feely made 30 of 36 field goals for the Cardinals last season. Oddly enough, the 14-year veteran with 398 field goal attempts has never kicked at Soldier Field, per the Chicago Tribune.
Feely doesn't have the strongest leg, so we'll see if that affects the Bears' decision-making at a difficult place to kick if he is forced into action.
