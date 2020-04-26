Around the NFL

Bears sign Khalil Mack's brother, Ledarius, as UDFA

Published: Apr 26, 2020 at 04:26 AM

Like brother ... like brother.

The Chicago Bears added a plethora of undrafted free agents on Saturday, chief among them being edge rusher Ledarius Mack out of the University of Buffalo.

If that last name, alma mater and position all sound familiar, then that's because it should, seeing as how Ledarius is the younger brother of Pro Bowl linebacker and 2014 fifth overall pick Khalil Mack, whom the team traded for two years ago this September.

"With Khalil's brother, that's definitely something that we're looking forward to," general manager Ryan Pace said Saturday night, per The Chicago Sun-Times. "It's something that worked out for us. It will be unique having two brothers on the same team."

Unlike Khalil, who dominated for four seasons after redshirting as a freshman at Buffalo, Ledarius played just two years after transferring in 2017 and sitting out that season. But, in that short amount of time, he demonstrated a keen ability to make plays; he posted eight sacks and led the Bulls in tackles for loss (12) and forced fumbles (3) in 2019.

With several established pass rushers in front of him on the depth chart, Ledarius will have an uphill battle on his journey to making this team. Still, the Bears took a flyer on him with the hopes that he'll be able to translate his QB-leveling prowess to the next level, just like big bro.

Here are the other UDFAs signed by Chicago on Saturday: linebacker Rashad Smith, running back Artavis Pierce, receiver Ahmad Wagner, offensive linemen Dieter Eiselen and Badara Traore, and defensive linemen LaCale London and Trevon Swain.

