Bears sign former Panthers lineman Omiyale

Published: Feb 27, 2009 at 09:54 AM

Lake Forest, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears agreed to a four-year contract with free agent Frank Omiyale on Friday, hoping to stabilize an offensive line that could be losing some key pieces.

Omiyale can play tackle and guard, but his role with the Bears is not clear. They need help at tackle, with John Tait telling them he's retiring after 10 seasons and John St. Clair an unrestricted free agent.

"We told (Omiyale) that we wanted to look at him at guard first, but we're not going to limit him in terms of his reps (to) guard," general manager Jerry Angelo said during a conference call. "We'll expose him to tackle, which is where he's been predominantly trained, but we want to expose him at guard as well. How it ultimately comes to fruition, I can't really sit here and say."

The Bears were interested in the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Omiyale coming out of Tennessee Tech, but Atlanta ultimately drafted him in the fifth round in 2005. Since then, he has appeared in 11 games -- 10 with Carolina last season. He started against Kansas City on Oct. 5 and helped the Panthers run for 205 yards in a 34-0 victory.

"I had been waiting around three years," Omiyale said. "That was my first opportunity to show what I had, and I knew if I could do well, hopefully windows would open."

Now, he has an opportunity with the Bears. Exactly where he fits in is to be determined.

Angelo made one thing clear Friday: He still wants St. Clair, who can also play guard and tackle.

"This has nothing to do with how we feel about John St. Clair," he said.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 18 NFL game picks: Chargers edge Raiders to punch playoff ticket; Seahawks upset Cardinals

Will the Chargers or Raiders prevail in a juicy AFC West showdown with a playoff bid on the line? Does the NFC West produce a striking upset? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 18.
news

Buccaneers release receiver Antonio Brown following sideline incident in game vs. Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that they have released wide receiver Antonio Brown, less than 24 hours after he posted a lengthy statement stating he intends to undergo surgery to repair his injured ankle and that the Bucs have engaged in an "ongoing cover-up" surrounding the events of last week's game.
news

Next Woman Up: Kalen Jackson, Vice Chair and Owner of the Indianapolis Colts

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Indianapolis Colts' Kalen Jackson discusses origins of the Kicking the Stigma initiative, the organization's vast impact on the community and following in the footsteps of her father, owner Jim Irsay.
news

Steelers place WR Diontae Johnson, C Kendrick Green on COVID-19 list ahead of finale vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh enters Week 18 needing a win and a Colts loss to reach the playoffs. There's a chance the club will have to secure that victory without its top receiver and a standout rookie OL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW