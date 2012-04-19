Bears sign ex-Bucs LB Geno Hayes to one-year deal

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have agreed on a one-year contract with linebacker Geno Hayes, who spent his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Hayes started 42 games for the Bucs after being a sixth-round selection out of Florida State in 2008. He was a starter for 13 games last season, finishing third on the team with 86 tackles and also had an interception.
The Bears released wide receiver Max Komar, who appeared in two games last season after being promoted from the practice squad.
