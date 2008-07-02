 Skip to main content
Bears sign, agree to terms with league-high 10 picks

Published: Jul 02, 2008 at 10:00 AM

Still unsigned

The Bears have yet to sign first-round pick Chris Williams and second-round selection Matt Forté.

**Chris Williams**, OT
Chicago Bears

Height: 6-6

Weight: 315

College: Vanderbilt

Experience: Rookie

**Matt Forté**, RB
Chicago Bears

Height: 6-2

Weight: 222

College: Tulane

Experience: Rookie

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears signed defensive tackle Marcus Harrison to a four-year contract Tuesday and agreed to four-year deals with wide receiver Earl Bennett and cornerback Zack Bowman.

Chicago has now signed or agreed to terms with a league-high 10 of its 12 picks, first-round pick Chris Williams and second-round selection Matt Forté being the exceptions.

Harrison, taken in the third round with the 90th overall pick, finished with 186 tackles -- 110 solo -- and four sacks while breaking up 12 passes in four years at Arkansas.

Third-round pick Bennett, taken 70th, caught an SEC record 236 passes for 2,852 yards in three seasons at Vanderbilt.

Bowman, a fifth-rounder, had 56 tackles and three interceptions in 22 games with Nebraska after starting his collegiate career at New Mexico Military Institute.

Chicago had already signed or agreed to terms with fourth-round choice Craig Steltz, fifth-round selection Kellen Davis, and seventh-round picks Ervin Baldwin, Chester Adams, Joey LaRocque, Kirk Barton and Marcus Monk.

