Bears should be concerned about Grossman

Nevertheless, Andy Reid is paid to look beyond all of that. His assessment of Trotter's value to the team doesn't end with the 113 tackles he made in 2006. Reid's No. 1 responsibility is to make certain the Eagles have the best players at every position, and I am not about to argue with his judgment (as well as that of the team's other decision-makers) that they are better off with second-year man Omar Gaither in the middle. Gaither is quicker and a better athlete. He will have some missteps, because of his youth, but he also has the speed to recover. And he will learn plenty from the likes of Takeo Spikes and other veterans.