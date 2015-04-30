Bears select Kevin White with No. 7 overall pick

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears snagged another big-play receiver to pair with Alshon Jeffery when they tabbed Kevin White with the No. 7 pick in Thursday's first round.
The hometown fans populating the draft in the Windy City gave rousing approval of the selection, followed by a ravenous "Let's Go Bears" chant.
The pass-catcher out of West Virginia said Wednesday the Bears would take him if he fell to No. 7. The prescient receiver hit the nail on the head.
The Bears were in the market for a receiver after trading Brandon Marshall. The 6-foot-3 White will provide a dominant duo with Jeffery that should pester corners in the NFC North.
White should hit the ground running in Chicago as a strong, physical playmaker. The one thing he brings to the table that the Bears lacked from its receiver corps last year is big-play, run-after-the catch ability.
NFL Media's Mike Maycock called White a "nasty, tough runner and a natural hand snatcher."
White's size-speed combination has talent evaluators drooling, many seeing him as the top wideout in the draft. The 215-pounder ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at the combine. His physicality at the point of attack sets him apart and he dropped just five of 163 targets in 2014.