Bears see major signs of QB Justin Fields developing into their franchise starter

Down six with less than three minutes go to on Monday Night Football at the Steelers, Bears coach Matt Nagy approached his rookie quarterback Justin Fields to offer encouragement. And all he saw was Fields with a big smile on his face.

Later, the first-rounder described his look as saying, "It's time, we're here." In a tight moment, it was exactly what Nagy wanted to see. But going out and showing it was another story.

While Chicago eventually lost thanks to a late Pittsburgh field goal, the Bears organization saw the biggest signs yet during that game that Fields, who faces the Ravens on Sunday, will be exactly what they want him to be: their QB of the future.

As one person in the know explained, acting like you're ready and being ready are two different things. For Fields in Week 9, it was both.

He engineered a seven-play, 75-yard drive to give his team the lead, highlighted by a 39-yard strike to Allen Robinson and a 16-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney﻿. In a perfect world, the Bears would have won. But those who watch and study Fields every day believe that this was his most impressive growth moment.

According to those who are there every day, teammates fed off Fields' confidence, both in the game and in practice. His confidence was infectious and that carried over into the next two weeks. Plus, they view his performance in crunch time as evidence the game is slowing down for him, allowing him to diagnose what the defense is doing and still play fast. No longer is it going 100 MPH for him.