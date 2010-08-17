Bears' search for Cutler backup continues after Collins says no

Quarterback Todd Collins has rejected a contract offer from the Chicago Bears, according to his agent, Brad Blank.
Blank said Tuesday that he asked the Bears for a modest signing bonus, but the team declined, offering only a veteran minimum contract.
"We declined their offer based on the fact there were no guarantees involved," Blank said.
The situation remains fluid as the Bears look for backup options to starter Jay Cutler. Caleb Hanie is ailing from a shoulder injury, and rookie Dan LeFevour isn't ready for a prominent role.
Collins is the third quarterback to reject the Bears, according to league sources, with Trent Green opting to stay retired and Damon Huard also turning them down. Without paying any guaranteed money, some veteran free agents fear they would just be a camp body for a few weeks while Hanie heals.
There also are concerns the Bears will keep just two passers -- Cutler and Hanie -- and would put LeFevour on the practice squad, leaving the veteran addition back on the street.
If the Bears were willing to offer in the range of $150,000 to sign, Collins likely would join the team, according to a source. Jeff Garcia and others are available, but Collins, like Green, spent significant time in essentially the same system the Bears will run when both played for Dick Vermeil in Kansas City.