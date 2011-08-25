Bears safety not worried about 41-13 loss, channels Iverson

Published: Aug 24, 2011 at 08:34 PM

Chicago Bears safety Chris Harris did his best Allen Iverson impression Wednesday when asked about the Bears' shaky performance in last Monday's 41-13 loss to the New York Giants.

"The preseason is practice," Harris said, according to the Bears' official website. "We're talking about practice, not a game, practice. Chalk it up as a bad practice. That's what the preseason is for, for you to get ready for the regular season.

"Nothing that happens will go on any stat sheet. Nobody cares about preseason stats, at least I don't. I don't think anybody in this [locker] room does. It's just an opportunity to get better."

The Bears gave up five touchdowns and 380 yards against the Giants without recording a sack or a takeaway.

Harris didn't sound too nervous about Saturday night's game against the Tennessee Titans, either.

"No. It's still a practice," Harris said. "I guess they say it's a dress rehearsal. But you can't 'dress rehearse' for a regular-season game. It's the regular season or it's the preseason. It's still another preseason game. It's another opportunity for us to go out there and get better. Everything we do is getting geared up for Atlanta."

The Bears host the Falcons in the regular-season opener Sept. 11 at Soldier Field.

"I feel we've got plenty of time," Harris said. "We've got two weeks to get prepared and get ready for Atlanta to come in here, so I think we have more than enough time to get ready."

Meanwhile, Bears coach Lovie Smith said Wednesday that linebacker Lance Briggs and defensive tackle Anthony Adams will sit out Saturday's game at Tennessee and may also miss the preseason finale against the Browns.

Briggs has a bruised knee. Adams has missed both preseason games with a calf injury.

Cornerback Zackary Bowman returned to practice Wednesday after missing the Giants game with a concussion he sustained against the Bills.

"He is good to go," Smith said. "He had an excellent practice. He's fresh and ready to go."

