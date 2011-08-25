Bears safety not worried about 41-13 loss, channels Iverson

Chicago Bears safety Chris Harris did his best Allen Iverson impression Wednesday when asked about the Bears' shaky performance in last Monday's 41-13 loss to the New York Giants.
"The preseason is practice," Harris said, according to the Bears' official website. "We're talking about practice, not a game, practice. Chalk it up as a bad practice. That's what the preseason is for, for you to get ready for the regular season.
"Nothing that happens will go on any stat sheet. Nobody cares about preseason stats, at least I don't. I don't think anybody in this [locker] room does. It's just an opportunity to get better."
"No. It's still a practice," Harris said. "I guess they say it's a dress rehearsal. But you can't 'dress rehearse' for a regular-season game. It's the regular season or it's the preseason. It's still another preseason game. It's another opportunity for us to go out there and get better. Everything we do is getting geared up for Atlanta."
"I feel we've got plenty of time," Harris said. "We've got two weeks to get prepared and get ready for Atlanta to come in here, so I think we have more than enough time to get ready."
Briggs has a bruised knee. Adams has missed both preseason games with a calf injury.
"He is good to go," Smith said. "He had an excellent practice. He's fresh and ready to go."