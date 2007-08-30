Bears rookie Olsen injures knee, will undergo MRI

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears tight end Greg Olsen left with a knee injury late in the second quarter of Thursday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.
The rookie first-round draft pick from Miami, Fla., banged his knee when he was tackled after catching a short pass from Kyle Orton, coach Lovie Smith said. He will undergo an MRI.
The Bears also lost backup linebackers Rod Wilson and Michael Okwo to head and shoulder injuries, respectively.
Cleveland defensive lineman J'Vonne Parker left with a calf injury in the third quarter.
